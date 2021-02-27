Strickland Holds Virtual Town Hall

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) released the following statement after holding a Town Hall with Family Physician and Clinical Assistant Professor at University of Washington’s School of Medicine, Dr. Jay Fathi. The Congresswoman provided updates on her work in Congress, addressed the ongoing pandemic alongside Dr. Fathi, and let WA-10 residents drive the conversation. Strickland discussed what she is doing to Build Back Better and secure federal pandemic relief for WA-10 – including bolstering COVID vaccinations and testing. She also addressed WA-10 priorities, such as housing, supporting our military community, climate change and environmental justice, green infrastructure investment, and jobs.

“I held this Town Hall to hear from WA-10 residents firsthand, because South Sound priorities will always guide my work in Washington,” said Strickland. “This week, I will vote to get our nation back on track by passing the American Rescue Plan, so that we can all look forward to gathering in person for these exciting forums as soon as it is safe to do so. It was great to see everyone who joined Dr. Fathi and me yesterday, and this is just one of many ways in which I am ensuring that South Sound voices are heard in D.C.”

Constituents led the conversation, asking questions specific to their needs – including what Strickland has done in her first seven weeks to help people in the district. Strickland highlighted that, in the wake of the January 6 insurrection, she voted to certify the legitimate Presidential election results, and held Trump accountable. She has also been hard at work for the district since Day 1 by:

Passing an amendment to the National Apprenticeship Act which will expand access to apprenticeship opportunities for underserved South Sound residents – including women, minorities, people with disabilities, veterans, military spouses, individuals experiencing homelessness and others.

Re-launching the Puget Sound Recovery Caucus, and introducing comprehensive legislation to bolster Puget Sound restoration and recovery efforts.

Listening to constituent’s needs by leading 48 Members on a letter urging House leadership to include $350 billion in the budget reconciliation package for local communities. This aid was successfully passed out of the Oversight Committee, and it is on its way to the floor for expected passage this week as part of the American Rescue Plan to keep first responders, frontline health workers, and other providers of vital services safely on the job.

Ensuring South Sound voices are heard in D.C. by inviting Puyallup Tribe Chairman Bill Sterud to testify in a Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing on expanding access to clean water for all communities.

If you missed the Town Hall, you can view it here.