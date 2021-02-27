167 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths confirmed Feb. 26

On Feb. 26, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 198.3. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 167 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths:

A man in his 40s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 60s from University Place.

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.

Our totals are 36,186 cases and 464 deaths.

Find more information on: