167 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths confirmed Feb. 26

On Feb. 26, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 198.3. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.
We confirmed 167 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths:
- A man in his 40s from Tacoma.
- A woman in her 60s from University Place.
- A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.
- A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.
Our totals are 36,186 cases and 464 deaths.
