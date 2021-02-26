Steilacoom Town Administrator Feb. 26 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – March 2, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/81447241894

Planning Commission – March 8, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/89859319444

Civil Service Commission – March 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/84180661978

Preservation and Review Board – March 31, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/84496622292

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Public Hearing – Proposal to Sell Property at 1100 Diggs Street:

The Steilacoom Town Council will conduct a public hearing on a proposed sale of property located at 1100 Diggs Street, Steilacoom, Washington to the Steilacoom Historical School District for their use as a building and grounds maintenance facility. Further information regarding the proposal is available from the Town Administrator at paul.loveless@ci.steilacoom.wa.us, or by telephone at (253) 581-1912.

Community Work Party – Ivy Eradication:

Please join a dedicated group of volunteers on Sunday, 28 Feb 2021, from 1 to 3 PM (1300 to 1500) to cut ivy from trees in Farrells Marsh Park. We will be focusing on the eastern part of the park near the Oak Street entrance. A table will be set up at this entrance with a sign-in sheet. A hat, long sleeves, gloves, and eye protectors are strongly advised. The sap from English ivy can cause a rash in sensitive individuals.

A small supply of cutters will be available. Bring your own tools if you have them. Recommended tools are a good-quality hand pruner, hand saw for very thick ivy limbs, and a small crowbar or large screwdriver to pry the ivy away from the tree.

Ivy damages the bark as it climbs and will eventually overtake even a mature tree, weakening branches through its weight and preventing light from penetrating the leaves or needles. This makes the tree more susceptible to pests and diseases.

Our ultimate goal is to ensure that ivy no longer grows up our park trees. It will be easy to maintain COVID precautions with physical distancing in the park.

Planning and Community Development:

Public Notices for Applications:

On a trial basis, we are posting public notices for development applications on the Town’s official website at

townofsteilacoom.org/. Current applications are:

1. Comprehensive Plan revisions and zoning of the mill site at 4302 Chambers Creek Road.

Planning Commission Meeting:

The Steilacoom Planning Commission will continue their public hearing on Monday, March 8, 2021, to redesignate and rezone the mill site property. The meeting is at 6:30 PM and may be accessed virtually via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/84058089163

Community Services:

Childcare:

The Town provides childcare from 7:00 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 85 Public Safety incidents occurred in Town, including the following:

Emergency and patrol incidents

7 medical aid responses

26 suspicious circumstance/security checks

3 response for persons in crisis/welfare checks

22 traffic stops

1 noise complaint

1 complaint of narcotics in public

1 death investigation

Crimes against persons

1 incident of domestic violence/disturbance

Crimes against property

1 incident of vandalism

2 incidents of motor vehicle hit-and-run

1 burglary

This week, Public Safety responded to a burglary of a business. Using evidence gathered, and the combined efforts of our patrol officers and detective, a person of interest has been identified. Investigation remains in-progress.

Also, this week our officers assisted a partner police agency in response to a death investigation involving a juvenile and a firearm. These types of incidents are horrendous to investigate. Despite these circumstances, our officers remain committed to our responsibility of providing help to our community while professionally and compassionately seeking the truth in our investigations.

Free firearm locks are available at our police station. During COVID, please call (253) 581-0110 ahead of time to arrange for pickup of one.

For concerns related to Public Safety, the following options are available on the Public Safety page:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

To report persistent traffic concerns, please submit the following information via email to the department at: traffic@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

Location of concern.

Time of day when the concern occurs.

Description of the concerning behavior.

No-contact online crime reporting is available. Please see the Public Safety webpage for more details: townofsteilacoom.org/160/Public-Safety

South Sound 911 has a new non-emergency phone number: 253-287-4455. Please save this number and use for non-emergency police, fire, and medical assistance.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew swept streets and blew sidewalks; restocked gravel, sand, and brine; completed erosion control inspections at various building sites throughout Town; and performed other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed street light maintenance on behalf of the City of Lakewood in accordance with our interlocal agreement; set two secondary pedestals in the 2300 block of Lafayette Street; continued installation of conduit and wire in support of the Marietta Street Lift Station project; assisted the Water/Sewer crew with lift station maintenance; and performed other maintenance activities.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed lift station maintenance; inspected a side-sewer replacement in the 600 block of Galloway Street; repaired a water leak in the lower level of the SCC facility; continued hydrant maintenance throughout Town; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew responded to a water leak in the SCC facility and coordinated remediation efforts; assisted in the preparation of the classroom for the scheduled restart of the Junior Explorer Program; lowered flags at Town facilities; continued the clean-up of storm debris in parks and around Town buildings; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Historic Stroll

Usher in spring with a healthy and fun Steilacoom event while making an impact on the lives of others at risk of hunger! Sunday, 25 April 2021: Steilacoom Kiwanis 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Historic Stroll to support the We Love Steilacoom Food Pantry. Suggested minimum donation of $10/person or $20/family. Choose your start time between 9 AM and noon. The 5K non-timed, non-competitive event includes scenic views and trails. Local historians and Steilacoom Tribal members will be posted at historic sites along the 1 Mile route, eager to share Steilacoom’s fascinating past. Register online with your donation at www.kiwanisclubofsteilacoom.org/run-walk-registration/ by 22 April for a chance to win a unique, custom-made bird house. Up to 2 additional raffle tickets for each sales receipt dated between 17 and 25 April from any Steilacoom business. Drawing will be held 25 April at noon at the SHMA patio. Need not be present to win. All donors receive a Steilacoom Kiwanis bandana. Start and in-person registration will be at the Steilacoom Historical Museum patio at Rainier and Main St. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. Questions? Contact Nancy Henderson at nehenders@comcast.net.

COVID-19 Update:

The Department of Health has released phases for vaccine distribution. For complete information visit the Department of Health’s website. To find out when it is your turn visit FindYourPhaseWA.org. To stay up to date on the latest COVID-19 numbers in Pierce County visit the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department website.

Maritime Heritage:

The Maritime Washington National Heritage Area is launching soon—and we’re working with the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation to chart the course ahead! Help us determine how the heritage area can provide the most benefit by telling us what you value about Washington’s maritime heritage and sharing your thoughts on the challenges and opportunities facing our coastal communities. Your input will help determine goals, priorities, and initiatives for the new Maritime Washington NHA. We hope you’ll take a moment to share your thoughts! Take the survey at: www.preservewa.org/mwnha-survey.

Steilacoom Ferry Landing Ramp Repair

What’s Happening

Pierce County is replacing the main hydraulic cylinder on the Steilacoom Ferry ramp transfer span which will improve the operation of the transfer span. The work is expected to run from March 1 to mid-April.

This work will take place at night Sunday through Thursday from 8:45 p.m.- 5:15 a.m. A barge will provide the contractor with equipment and materials to complete the work. The contractor hired to do the work is American Construction with a bid of $420,000.

Impacts to the Ferry Schedule

Due to the work, there will be impacts to the ferry schedule:

The first ferry run will depart from Anderson Island outbound to Steilacoom at 5:15 a.m. Mon.- Thurs.

The final ferry run of the day will be departing Steilacoom at 8:35 p.m. Mon.- Thurs.

There will be no impact to the ferry schedule Friday evenings, Saturday morning or evening, or Sunday morning.

No impacts to the Ketron Island ferry schedule.

Boat Float:

During the construction on the ferry landing, the Town’s boat float will be closed to the general public.