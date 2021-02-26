Steilacoom Parks/Trails Volunteer Work Party Feb. 28

Please join a dedicated group of volunteers on Sunday, 28 Feb 2021, from 1-3 PM to cut ivy from trees in Farrells Marsh Park. We will be focusing on the eastern part of the park near the Oak Street entrance.

A table will be set up at this entrance with a sign-in sheet. A hat, long sleeves, gloves, and eye protectors are strongly advised. The sap from English ivy can cause a rash in sensitive individuals.

A small supply of cutters will be available. Bring your own tools if you have them. Recommended tools are a good-quality hand pruner, hand saw for very thick ivy limbs, and a small crow bar or large screwdriver to pry the ivy away from the tree.

Ivy damages the bark as it climbs and will eventually overtake even a mature tree, weakening branches through its weight and preventing light from penetrating the leaves or needles. This makes the tree more susceptible to pests and diseases.

Our ultimate goal is to ensure that ivy no longer grows up our park trees. It will be easy to maintain COVID precautions with physical distancing in the park.

Thank you and hope to see you there.