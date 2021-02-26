Lower Sounder fares take effect March 1

ORCA LIFT, Youth and Regional Reduced Fare permit holders will be able to ride Sounder at a new, reduced fare starting March 1.

The new fares will make Sounder more accessible and simplify Sound Transit’s fares system-wide by bringing Sounder fares in line with Link light rail and ST Express bus fares for these customer groups.

There is no change to regular adult fares on Sounder.

New Sounder fares

New fare ORCA LIFT (low-income) $1.50 Youth (age 6-18) $1.50 Senior/Disabled (RRFP) $1.00

Reduced fares for low-income adult passengers are available through the ORCA LIFT program. Youth fares are for those ages 6 to 18. Regional Reduced Fare permit holders are seniors age 65+ and riders with disabilities.

For more information on Sound Transit’s fares, visit www.soundtransit.org/farechange.

For information on the ORCA LIFT program, visit: www.soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/how-to-pay/orca-card