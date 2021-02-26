Exciting construction projects underway at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom

Construction is well underway on Pierce College Fort Steilacoom’s newest academic building, which will provide 36,000 square feet of state-of-the-art learning spaces for our Veterinary Technology and Dental Hygiene programs. The project also includes a 20,000-square-foot renovation of our Emergency Medical Services program space, located on the first floor of the Cascade Building.

The new building is located on the southeast edge of campus with a beautiful view of Lake Waughop. We realize public access to the lake may be impacted at different times during construction, but we are committed to keeping any potential interruptions to a minimum. If any detours are needed, we will post signs and keep the local community informed.

We’re looking forward to opening the building to students by Winter 2022. Thank you all for your patience as we work hard to provide top-notch learning spaces for our students. You can learn more about the project and view construction updates here.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.