In an expansive building the size of a warehouse, there are a lot of cool things to see in the space that holds Tacoma meadery taproom, Kvlt Mead. The wood-beam ceiling is one thing you shouldn’t miss. Always look up on your first visit to Kvlt Mead in South Tacoma. “This building was built in […]

The post Check out Kvlt’s new home in one of Tacoma’s best eating neighborhoods appeared first on Dine Pierce County.