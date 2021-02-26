150 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed Feb. 25

On Feb. 25, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 192.5. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 150 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:

A woman in her 80s from Central Pierce County.

A woman in her 80s from the Gig Harbor Area.

A man in his 90s from Lakewood.

Our totals are 36,019 cases and 460 deaths.

