Renaming Franklin Park as Senator Rosa Franklin Park

In recognition of the lack of public spaces named for people of color and in celebration of the inspiring achievements of one of this city’s residents and former government official, the Park Board will rename Franklin Park in honor of Senator Rosa Franklin.

Senator Franklin was a major supporter of the park district and was the first African American woman elected to the Washington State Senate. She was a tireless advocate for healthcare and social justice in Tacoma and is worthy of this level of recognition.

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

RESOLUTION NO. R19-21

RENAMING OF FRANKLIN PARK TO SENATOR ROSA FRANKLIN PARK

WHEREAS, “the Social Pillar of Sustainability from the Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma’s Strategic Master Plan calls for Metro Parks Tacoma (MPT) to “inspire our community and achieve equity in our parks, programs, service delivery, decision-making, and community engagement”; and

WHEREAS, the Park Board of Commissioners desire to expand MPT’s commitment to social equity and carry forward the work outlined in the Anti-Racism Resolution (Resolution No. R32-20); and

WHEREAS, the Board of Park Commissioners has a policy governing the naming and renaming of parks, recreation areas, facilities and features enumerates specific guidelines for appropriate park names; and

WHEREAS, one of the criteria is that “consideration may be given to an outstanding individual who has given a substantial and lasting contribution to Metro Parks Tacoma, the City of Tacoma, or the State of Washington; and

WHEREAS, persons of color have provided significant contributions to the City of Tacoma that have not been adequately recognized to date; and

WHEREAS, Senator Rosa Franklin, a longtime Tacoma resident, was the first African American woman in the Washington State Senate and advocated for healthcare, affordable housing, environmental equity, and social justice in Tacoma and across the state; now therefore, be it

RESOLVED that in support of black history month, the Board of Park Commissioners of the Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma approves the official renaming of Franklin Park to Senator Rosa Franklin Park.

The foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Commissioners of the Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma at a regular meeting held on February 22, 2021.

