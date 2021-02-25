Lakewood City Council appoints Patti Belle to City Council Position 5

LAKEWOOD, WA (February 23, 2021) – On February 22, 2021 the Lakewood City Council appointed Patti Belle as Councilmember to represent Position 5 on the City Council. Mrs. Belle’s swearing in ceremony will occur during the City Council regular meeting of Monday, March 1, 2021.

City Council Position 5 is up for election in the 2021 General Election. Mrs. Belle will serve as Councilmember for the remainder of the unexpired term.

Mrs. Belle has been a resident of Lakewood since 2018. For the past thirteen years, she has worked for the City of Kent in the Office of the Mayor as a manager on the communications team. She leads a national award winning communications team overseeing communications, external relations and multimedia. Prior to her government service she has worked for distinguished organizations like the Tacoma News Tribune.

She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Pacific Lutheran University. Mrs. Belle has served on the City of Lakewood’s Arts Commission since 2018.

As a Lakewood City Councilmember, Mrs. Belle looks forward to working towards recruiting a diverse selection of businesses to bring jobs to our residents, supporting parks and human service programs and proactively increasing our communication with residents.

“Serving my neighbors is an honor and privilege. I look forward to being your voice and advocate at City Hall. Together, we can make Lakewood an even better place to call home. I’m excited to get to work,” said Belle.