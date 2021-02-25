KBTC’s Northwest Now talks Black History Month with UW professor Quintard Taylor

We recognize Black History Month in February. But really, Black History Month is every month–because Black history is history.

In this edition of Northwest Now, host Tom Layson talks to University of Washington law professor and nationally-renowned hstorian Quintard Taylor. Discussion will revolve around whether the mental convergence of Black history into American and world history is a sign of success, that we now recognize that we are not separate? Or, will it always be important to consider Black history as its own field, and its own body of knowledge?

Northwest Now is a weekly public affairs program that airs Friday at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College. You can visit our website to watch past episodes and learn more about our show.

