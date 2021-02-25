CPSD Staff Spotlight: Rainier kindergarten teacher Christina Villena

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Rainier Elementary School kindergarten teacher Christina Villena. She is in her third year at Rainier and 12th in the district.

She started her time in Clover Park as a paraeducator. She worked as a reading para at Oakwood Elementary School from 2009-13 when then Oakwood principal John Mitchell encouraged her to get her teaching certification.

“He told me I had tons of potential and that he’d hire me if I was certified to teach in the classroom,” she said.

Since earning her teaching degree, Christina has taught kindergarten and first grade. She really enjoys working with the youngest students in the school.

“It’s so great to see how much they love learning,” she said. “Everything is new and exciting to them and they soak it up like a sponge.”