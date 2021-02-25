City of Puyallup 2021 Community Survey is Open

The City of Puyallup’s first Community Satisfaction Survey is now open to all city residents (polco.us/shzr8b). The survey is designed to capture residents’ satisfaction with City services and their perceptions of 10 characteristics of livability in Puyallup:

Economy

Mobility

Community Design

Utilities

Safety

Natural Environment

Parks & Recreation

Health & Wellness

Education, Arts & Culture

Inclusivity and Engagement

IMPORTANCE OF THE SURVEY:

The community’s feedback will be used by the City to enhance its services and the quality of life in Puyallup. Results from the benchmark survey will be compared to other cities across the nation and over time to monitor the City’s progress.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

January 11 – February 15: 2700 randomly selected households representing the City’s three districts received the survey via mail with an online option.

February 15 – 28: The survey is now open to all City of Puyallup residents. Link: polco.us/shzr8b

All residents are encouraged to share their feedback and make their voices heard by taking the survey before it closes on Sunday, February 28.

CONTACT: If you have questions or require assistance with the survey, please call 253-841-5500 or email tmakharia@puyallupwa.govTake the Community Survey Now!