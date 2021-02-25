Annie Wright Schools Parents’ Association Launches Endeavor Grants Program

Annie Wright Schools Parents’ Association (AWSPA) launched the Endeavor Grants program and has announced the inaugural class of nine recipients. Designed to model the importance of lifelong learning, an essential component of an Annie Wright Schools (AWS) education, Endeavor Grants provide opportunities for faculty and staff to explore an interest, curiosity or passion.

AWSPA opened the application process in fall 2020, with plans to support up to $10,000 in Endeavor Grants. AWS contributed another $10,000. AWS employees could apply for as much as $2,000 per individual, with a maximum of $20,000 total awarded. Recipients must complete the activity within a specific time frame, provide a reflection on the activity, and are expected to continue employment at AWS the following academic year.

“While activities funded by Endeavor Grants should have a connection to Annie Wright Schools’ mission, the purpose is to fund creative engagement,” shared Head of Annie Wright Schools Jake Guadnola. “Interesting people make for an interesting community, and we definitely want to be an interesting community.”

“On behalf of the Annie Wright Schools Parents’ Association and my fellow volunteer board, I am thrilled to announce the inaugural class of Endeavor Grants,” said AWSPA President Dawn Turnipseed. “The recipients model the very International Baccalaureate Learner Profile traits that they instill in our children.”

The inaugural class of 2020-2021 recipients of Endeavor Grants are as follows:

Angelica Calcote, IB Middle Years Programme Coordinator & Middle School Spanish Teacher

Malcolm Davidson, Lower School Grade 5 Teacher

Patrick Graham, Upper School for Girls Social Studies Teacher

Lila Hemsell, Upper School for Girls English Teacher

Chelen Johnson, Upper School for Girls Science Teacher

Josh Mitchell, Upper School for Boys Social Studies Teacher & Dorm Parent

Bridgette O’Brien, Upper Schools for Girls Social Studies Teacher

Kyle Price, Middle School English Teacher

Andrea Stangenberg, Middle School Learning Support Specialist

Heidi Theiss, Lower School Spanish Teacher

Sam Tilly, Upper School for Girls Math Teacher

John Weir, Upper School for Girls Arts Teacher

Sarah Wenzlick, Upper School for Girls Spanish Teacher & Dorm Parent

Endeavor Grants activities include flamenco classes, avalanche safety training, and travel to visit eight Dakota Sioux tribes in order to learn about the oral traditions of one of North America’s largest indigenous communities. Learn about all nine activities funded by the Endeavor Grants at www.aw.org/endeavor-grants.

Founded in Tacoma, Washington, in 1884, Annie Wright Schools serve students from age three through high school. Annie Wright Lower and Middle Schools offer co-ed programs in Preschool through Grade 8, while separate Upper Schools for boys and girls offer day and boarding options in Grades 9 through 12. Annie Wright is proud to be an International Baccalaureate World School. Learn more at www.aw.org.