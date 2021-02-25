101 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths confirmed Feb. 24

On Feb. 24, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 194.6. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 101 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths:

A woman in her 80s from Spanaway.

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 80s from Lakewood.

A man in his 80s from East Pierce County.

A man in his 80s from East Pierce County.

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.

Our totals are 35,869 cases and 457 deaths.

Find more information on: