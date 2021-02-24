Symphony Tacoma Online Programs for March 2021

Tacoma, WA— Symphony Tacoma will continue to deliver musical experiences to patrons and community members through three online series:

MINI MAESTROS: FIDDLER ON THE HOOF

Sunday, March 7 | 2:30 pm

Debra Ackerlund, violin

Rachel Nesvig, violin

Maria Bokor, viola

Margaret Thorndill, cello

Christopher Burns, bass

Shay Ryan, emcee

Symphony Tacoma is pleased to bring Mini Maestros to its YouTube channel. Fiddler on the Hoof features the “Cowpie String Quintet” for an inside look into the string family with some good ol’ fashioned, toe-tappin’ fiddle tunes including Copland’s Hoe-down and Rossini’s William Tell Overture (the Lone Ranger theme).

Mini Maestros is designed especially for children ages 2-8 and their families. Each concert highlights a different family of orchestra instruments with curriculum prepared by Early Childhood Learning experts. Educator and emcee “Sheriff” Shay Ryan introduces the instruments and explains musical concepts while Symphony Tacoma musicians demonstrate the concepts through a selection of songs that children respond to by singing, dancing, marching and clapping their hands.

FROM THE BACK ROW: SYMPHONY TACOMA LOW BRASS

Saturday, March 13 | 7:30 pm

Hosted by Dr. Gregory Youtz

Keith Winkle, principal trombone

Grant Reed, second trombone

Benn Hansson, bass trombone

Paul Evans, principal tuba

Meet the members of Symphony Tacoma’s Low Brass section. PLU Professor Dr. Gregory Youtz will lead a discussion with the orchestra’s trombone and tuba players who will share the intricacies of their instruments and the different genres of music in which they play with Symphony Tacoma and elsewhere.

PERCUSSION: TO THE MAX!

Saturday, March 27 | 7:30 pm

Amy Putnam, principal percussion

Frank Ronneburg, second percussion

Denali Williams, third percussion

Matt Drumm, principal timpani

To the Max! features Symphony Tacoma’s percussion quartet. Selections include original arrangements of Brahms’ Hungarian Dances, Bernstein’s West Side Story and a composition by Symphony Tacoma’s own Matt Drumm.

This program will be preceded by a “Meet and Greet with the Musicians” hosted by PLU Professor Dr. Gregory Youtz at 6:30 pm via Zoom.

All programs premiere on the Symphony’s YouTube channel on the dates listed and will be available to view anytime afterwards. Please visit symphonytacoma.org for more information.

Symphony Tacoma’s March programs are generously sponsored by MultiCare, Tacoma Creates, Arts Fund, the Washington State Arts Commission, National Endowment for the Arts and Saturna Capital.

Mini Maestros is sponsored by Ted Brown Music, CHI Franciscan and Tapco Credit Union.