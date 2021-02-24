House unanimously passes Bronoske bill to allow emergency personnel to work in diversion centers

LAKEWOOD—The Washington House of Representatives passed legislation today to provide a permanent solution to improving initial treatment, evaluation, and emergency care for people experiencing behavioral health or substance use disorder crises.

House Bill 1276 would allow emergency medical services personnel to work in diversion centers to ensure those in crisis may remain in more appropriate care settings than jails or emergency rooms. Having medical professionals who have the resources to determine the best course of action, will ensure those in the emergency, and our communities, will be better served. The bill replaces the system of temporary variances issued by the Department of Health to allow emergency personnel to work in these centers.

“Diversion centers are a critical component of our behavioral health system by helping steer people away from the criminal justice system in favor of treatment to better help them get back on their feet,” said Bronoske.

He continued, “This is the next logical step in our efforts to expand our state’s behavioral health workforce and help emergency responders better carry out their lifesaving work.”

The bill passed the House unanimously.

It now goes to the state Senate for consideration.