77 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed Feb. 23

On Feb. 23, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 201.3. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 77 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:

A man in his 60s from Lakewood.

A woman in her 90s from the Gig Harbor area.

A woman in her 90s from Tacoma.

Our totals are 35,770 cases and 450 deaths.

