Track installation starts at Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Division Ave. intersection and on Commerce St.

Crews completed the track installation on Division Avenue from Yakima Ave to I Street, and will start installing the curved track in the Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Division Avenue intersection as soon as Monday, Feb 22. MLK Jr. Way will be closed to northbound traffic from S. 3rd St. to Division Avenue, and Division Avenue will be closed to eastbound traffic from MLK Jr. Way to J St.

To access Kaiser Permanente, please follow S. J St. to S. 3rd St. or MLK Jr. Way north to S. 3rd St. To access Jackson Hall, follow MLK Jr. Way south from Division Ave. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. Please allow extra time to reach your destination – thank you.

Crews will start signals, electrical work and track installation on Commerce Street from I-705 to just south of S. 7th St. on Monday, Feb 22. The southbound lane on Commerce St. will be closed from I-705 to S. 9th St. The detour route from I-705 is Stadium Way north to Broadway, Tacoma Avenue or St. Helens, or take an earlier exit (City Center exit). As soon as March 2, crews will install track, closing Commerce St. in both directions between I-705 and S. 7th St.

This week, the contractor plans to install the concrete pad for the traction power substation on N. 2nd St., and will install more Link power poles along the route.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, N. 1st Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 7th Street, S. 8th Street, S. 9th Street, and E. 25th Street

When

Week of February 22

Where

Commerce Street from I-705 to S. 9th St. – southbound lane closure.

N. 2nd Street from I Street to the alley – northbound lane closure.

Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to J St – eastbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 3rd St. to Division Ave – northbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 10th St. to 6th Ave – northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 7th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 8th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 9th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 11th St. to S. 17th St. – lane restrictions.

E. 25th Street from McKinley Ave. to E. J St – eastbound lane closure.