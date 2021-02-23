Promising Futures: Lakes senior Sarah Baim

Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Lakes High School senior Sarah Baim.

She is a National Merit Scholar finalist with out-of-this-world aspirations. She plans to earn a degree in astrophysics or astronautical engineering with the goal of becoming a rocket scientist and astronaut.

“I have moved a lot in my life so far and I’ve gotten to travel to a lot of places,” she said. “But even with all the places I’ve traveled, the Earth still makes up a grand total of zero percent of the universe if you round down. I’d like to see a little bit more.”

Sarah’s favorite subject is math, and she enjoys science classes where she can apply her math skills to what she’s learning. She plays tennis, runs cross country and was a member of the wrestling team last year.

Her father is a brigade commander on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and she has volunteered on JBLM and other military bases her family has been stationed to help out other families living on base.