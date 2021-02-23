Letter: Clean Cars are my future

Submitted by Jorge Morales, Fife.

My name is Jorge Morales and I am 6 years old.

Every time adults use a gas car the gasoline pollutes the air and it makes people sick. Like my mommy. She has asthma and I don’t want to get sick too.

Our planet absorbs the pollution that gasoline puts into the air and one day, our planet will be too polluted and it will cause a disaster. We can already see it. The ice in the North Pole is melting and the polar bears are drowning! The forests are burning because climate is hotter. We need trees to breathe!

Jorge in front on an electric vehicle charging station.

When coronavirus came and everyone had to stop using gasoline, the planet got a little better. That just shows us that we need to take care of the planet and we can do that by not using gasoline.

Please pass Clean Cars 2030 so that me and my friends don’t have to keep breathing the pollution that gasoline puts into MY air! I don’t want to be scared anymore. Clean cars are my future and in ten years, I will be able to drive. I will save my future by not using gasoline and you should too!

