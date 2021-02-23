Lakewood Pierce County Library reopening with limited technology services

Welcome back to Lakewood Pierce County Library for technology services with computers, Wi-Fi and printers starting Feb. 22. The Pierce County Library System is reopening this library with limited technology services in its meeting room as part of a pilot project for reopening libraries according to the Healthy Washington Roadmap to Recovery plan.

“The Library System is reimagining service and is excited to bring more access to technology to Pierce County communities with the launch of this pilot,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “This location serves communities with among the lowest in-home access to technology in the county. This limited service will help lessen the digital divide that has grown more sharply during the pandemic.”

Technology is a core service the Library has been unable to offer since closing its buildings in March 2020 to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

People can make advanced appointments to use technology or visit Lakewood Library during technology service hours. The building will be open:

Sunday: 1-4 p.m.

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Closed for cleaning 1-3 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Closed for cleaning 1-3 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed for cleaning 1-3 p.m.

People can work on job applications and resumes, do homework, catch up on emails, or do other activities on the computers. Individuals of all ages may use the computers on tables spaced six feet a part in the public meeting room.

The health and safety of the public and staff is a top priority in opening the building. In alignment with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and requirements from the Washington State Office of the Governor and Department of Health, facial coverings are required on library property. For further safety, the Library has installed social distance markers, Plexiglas partitions, UV light boxes to clean laptops and mice and staff continuously sanitizes the buildings.

The Library System will review and adjust this pilot service and follow the guidance and information from state and local health officials to prepare plans to reopen more buildings safely this year.

Also, in 2021 the Library System will continue not charging fines on overdue books and other materials, to help reduce further burdens on people during the economic crisis from the pandemic.

The Library System continues to encourage people to use the Library’s curbside service and pick up books, movies and other items as well as access the Library’s many online resources including e-books, audiobooks and e-sources for learning and enjoyment. Also, the Library System continues to invite people to join its online classes and events for early learners, students, teenagers and adults.

More information: Limited technology serviceswww.piercecountylibrary.org/services/library-reimagined/limited-technology-services.htm