103 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths confirmed Feb. 22

On Feb. 22, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 196.2. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 103 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths:

A man in his 80s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from Central Pierce County.

A man in his 80s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from Puyallup.

A man in his 40s from Tacoma.

On Feb. 20, we confirmed 101 new cases. On Feb. 21, we confirmed 124 cases. Our totals are 35,692 cases and 447 deaths.

