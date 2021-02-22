University Place is Seeking Applicants for AWC Center for Quality Communities Scholarship

University Place is now accepting applications for the Association of Washington Cities (AWC) Center for Quality Communities scholarship. The scholarship is available through a statewide competitive process for students who are actively engaged in their city government and/or community and plan to attend post-secondary school in fall 2021.

To be eligible, a student must be a Washington resident who will graduate from high school, complete home schooling, or receive a GED in spring/summer 2021. The student must plan to continue their education at an accredited college or trade school in the 2021-2022 academic year on at least a half-time basis and must have a history of involvement with a city government or with a community/school leadership activity.

Information and application materials can be obtained on the City Website or cfqc.org. Completed applications are due no later than Friday, February 26. Submit completed materials to:

City of University Place

Attention: Lisa Petorak

3609 Market Place W. Suite 200

University Place, WA 98466

LPetorak@CityofUP.com

AWC’s Center for Quality Communities promotes municipal leadership development and civic engagement. The Center’s goal is to develop a broad public understanding of the important role cities and towns play in Washington. The Center is a 501(c)(3).