New Chamber Series to discuss A Path to Equity, Inclusion, and Anti-Racist Business

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber invites you to join them for their new 6-session, interactive workshop, The Progress Process. The series is designed to engage participants who are looking for space to discuss equity, literacy, and organizational development.

Grant Wyman, the Equity and Inclusion Program Manager at Clover Park School District, and Rachel Askew, an organizational culture and equity advocate and community builder, will be the facilitators. They are both experienced equity practitioners and established leaders in the public and private sectors. Participants will gain knowledge and skills that will help them navigate a roadmap to practice and achieve levels of equity, inclusion and anti-racism in their businesses.

The first installment of the The Progress Process, will take place on Thursday, February 25 from 11:30am-1:00pm.

For more information and to register for the program, visit www.tacomachamber.org and click on the Progress Process. Participants are welcome to sign up for a single session or for the entire series.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber is a member-based, business and economic-growth organization, dedicated to making the South Sound the most equitable and inclusive place to do business in Washington State.