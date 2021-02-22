Join Jani Hitchen for a virtual conversation

Submitted by Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council District 6.

I know from my experience as a teacher in the virtual classroom how hard the last year has been on kids and parents. Despite the tireless efforts of our educators, there is no doubt that there will be many things that kids of all ages are going to need help with as we move forward.

To help prepare for life post-COVID, I want to begin work now to assemble ideas around ways to help.

I am holding a Round Table to talk with the community in my district about youth in our county and how we can help them recover from the many impacts of the COVID shutdowns. It will be (of course!) over Zoom Saturday, February 27 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and all are welcome – parents, kids and anyone else in the community with concerns or ideas.

I don’t have the answers. And before I try to find them, I first want to hear from our community so that we can pull together the right people to brainstorm solutions and start planning a response.

I am hopeful that we will get resources from the state and federal governments to help, but I don’t want to wait because planning now is key to success later. Even if outside assistance doesn’t materialize, I believe this is too important to the future of our county to wait.

So please join me Saturday,February 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. I can’t wait to engage the community through this process and hear from parents about how shy their 2-year-old is, or about the 12-year-old that desperately wanted to learn to play the cello this year, or the high schooler that was supposed to be taking hands-on automotive classes.

These are the stories that motivate us to want to help.

So, if you have children, grandchildren, siblings, work with children or just want to brainstorm with us, please join. All are welcome.

And, if you are unable to join us please feel free to send me a note with your story, concern, or idea so that I can compile as many different options to help work toward real solutions.

Email me now!

I hope you are doing well and look forward to seeing you Saturday morning.

Stay safe & mask up!