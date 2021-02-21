Pierce College earns 2021-22 Military Friendly School Designation

In recognition of our commitment to servicemembers and their families, Pierce College is proud to announce we have earned the 2021-22 Military Friendly® School designation. Institutions earning this designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-22 survey with 747 earning the designation.

Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey response set and public data sources, within a logic-based scoring assessment.

“Pierce College is proud to be recognized once again as a Military Friendly® School,” said Mark Haskins, Executive Direction of Pierce College at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. “We have received numerous accolades from organizations like Achieving the Dream and the Aspen Institute, which focus on community college excellence. This honor shows our dedication to student success is absolutely reflected in how we serve military-connected students, by providing all the supports, services, policies, and pathways needed to help this incredibly diverse population advance toward their educational goals.”

Colleges are measured based on their ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, persistence and more, for all students and, in particular, student veterans.

For more information on Pierce College’s service to the military community, please visit Pierce College at JBLM online.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.