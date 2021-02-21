Nighttime Fifth Street Northwest closures in Puyallup

Nighttime road closure of Fifth Street Northwest between 2nd Avenue Northwest and West Stewart Avenue to complete storm piping installations for the future garage and pedestrian bridge.

When

Starting as early as Monday, Feb. 22, nighttime work could last up to five nights, though the road closures are expected to last only four nights. Work hours are 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. and closure hours are 9 p.m. through 5 a.m.

Where

Fifth Street Northwest between 2nd Avenue Northwest and West Stewart Avenue.

More

Signed detours will be in place.

Additional night closures of Fifth Street Northwest are expected to occur in March.

The work may create minimal noise impacts.

Crews are following strict COVID-19 health and safety practices.

As described in previous alerts, 3rd Avenue Northwest between 5th and 6th Streets has closed permanently, and several sidewalks are closed through early 2022, including: the north side of 3rd Avenue between 6th and 7th Streets, the east side of 6th Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues, and the west side of 5th Street between the railroad tracks and 2nd Avenue.