CPSD Staff Spotlight: Park Lodge librarian Claire Campbell

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Park Lodge Elementary School librarian Claire Campbell. She started at Park Lodge in 2006 and returned to the school last year after a four-year hiatus.

She began her career as a teacher but went back to school to earn her library certification after five years in the classroom. It turned out that the library was exactly where she belonged.

“I love reading to the kids, seeing their excitement and helping them improve their reading skills,” she said. “It’s so much fun to be able to instill a love of reading in our students.”

Claire has always been an avid reader herself. When she was a kid, her sister would hide her books from her so she would take a break from reading and they could play together. She still reads plenty today, with historical fiction topping the list of her favorite genres.