Puyallup Council to host two hearings on Feb. 23 to discuss annexation topics

The Puyallup City Council will conduct two (2) public hearings on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible. The first public hearing will be to consider the establishment of pre-annexation zoning and the second public hearing will be to consider the annexation of an area located northwest of the City’s corporate limits, commonly referred to as the “Freeman Road Annexation Area.”

Due to the Governor’s orders related to public gatherings and the Open Public Meetings Act during the pandemic, the City Council meeting and both public hearing will occur remotely. You may live-stream the meeting on the city website at cityofpuyallup.org/meetings or join via Zoom at bit.ly/2Nvr2BO (passcode 237610). To listen by phone, call 253-215-8782 and enter Webinar ID 922 3535 8635 and Passcode 237610.

All citizens are welcome to speak or provide written comments regarding the proposed zoning and annexation. Written comments will be accepted at info@puyallupwa.gov until 5:30 p.m. on the day of the meeting and will be distributed to City Council prior to the meeting. For verbal comments during the public hearing, email your name and phone number to info@puyallupwa.gov and sign into the virtual meeting using the provided instructions.