PSE Foundation provides grants to support COVID-19 relief efforts

The Puget Sound Energy Foundation has provided grants to organizations that have, and continue to step up to help local communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PSE Foundation, which is a nonprofit entity operating independently of PSE but helps the communities PSE serves, in December, provided grants totaling $648,000 to 79 nonprofits in response and recovery to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was a result of a competitive grant program. The nonprofit and public charity organizations are located within PSE’s 16 county service and operation areas (Chelan, Columbia, Cowlitz, Douglas, Garfield, Island, King, Kitsap, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish, Skagit, Thurston, and Whatcom counties). The PSE Foundation originally slated $400,000 to assist the nonprofits but the board increased the amount after learning the need was much greater.

The program sought to fund programs and/or services that ensured community members have access to shelter, food, personal protection equipment (PPE), and other essential services. Funding was also supplied directly to nonprofit organizations who provide critical services to community members in order to keep their doors open by funding deep cleaning expenses, equipment, or other mandated health and safety requirements.

Together, the PSE Foundation and PSE contributed more than $4 million in total to nonprofits across PSE’s service and operation area communities.

The Puget Sound Energy Foundation is dedicated to keeping our communities safe and prepared where PSE serves and operates. The PSE Foundation is a nonprofit organization that operates independently of Puget Sound Energy. None of the funds will ever come from PSE’s utility customers.