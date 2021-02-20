Local Student named to Eastern Oregon U. Dean’s List

Eastern Oregon University named 564 students to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.

The following students from your area earned this distinction:

Lakewood, WA – Hayden Hawkins

