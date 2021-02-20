All initial and continued unemployment claims decreased Feb. 7-13

During the week of February 7-13, there were 13,607 initial regular unemployment claims (down 13.0 percent from the prior week) and 447,412 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (down 7.3 percent from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).

Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 119 percent above last year’s weekly new claims applications.

Initial regular claims applications, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims and continued claims for regular benefits all decreased over the week.

Reductions in layoffs in the retail trade, accommodation & food services as well as the health care and social assistance sectors led the overall decrease in regular initial claims last week. Regular initial claims in the retail trade sector decreased by 240 claims over the week to 1,303 total regular initial claims.

In the week ending February 13, ESD paid out over $246 million for 312,121 individual claims. Since the crisis began in March, ESD has paid more than $14.8 billion in benefits to over a million Washingtonians.

Unemployment claim type Week ofFebruary 7- February 13 Week ofJanuary 31- February 6 Week ofJanuary 24- January 30 Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims 13,607 15,644 16,102 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims 2,638 3,150 3,623 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims 3,547 3,990 6,591 Continued/ongoing weekly claims 427,620 459,658 463,425 Total claims 447,412 482,442 489,741

Note: Detailed claims data and charts by county, industry and occupation will be included in this release on a monthly basis. You can find detailed claims data anytime on the ESD website.