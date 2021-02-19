Vet Clinic, Feb ’21

•Tax resources for military members, veterans and their families

www.irs.gov/newsroom/tax-resources-for-military-members-veterans-and-their-families

•During season of giving, Red Cross urges blood donation

blogs.va.gov/VAntage/82335/season-giving-red-cross-urges-blood-donation/

•VA awards adaptive sports grants for Veterans

www.va.gov/opa/pressrel/pressrelease.cfm?id=5531

•Bridging the Digital Divide Fact Sheet

connectedcare.va.gov/sites/default/files/telehealth-digital-divide-fact-sheet.pdf

•Fix your military records: Give yourself the future you have earned

www.militarytimes.com/opinion/commentary/2021/01/29/fix-your-military-records-give-yourself-the-future-you-have-earned/

•Veterans share how they quit smoking

blogs.va.gov/VAntage/82050/veterans-share-quit-smoking/

•VA Life Insurance: Here for you at each stage of your journey

blogs.va.gov/VAntage/83856/va-life-insurance-stage-journey/

•VA bridges digital divide for Veteran with old laptop

blogs.va.gov/VAntage/83736/va-bridges-digital-divide-veteran-old-gear/

•Certify Your Business as a Washington Veteran Owned Business

www.dva.wa.gov/veterans-their-families/veteran-owned-businesses

•Minority, Women, Veteran Owned and Small BusinessGuide for Participating in Government Contracts

wdva.app.box.com/s/kpi36wk67x8apa8r3vvp6oxfwlpajt5z