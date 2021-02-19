Tools and techniques to avoid scams

Financial scams targeting seniors have become so prevalent that they are now considered ‘the crime of the 21st century.’ If you’ve been the victim of a scam, you know how upsetting it can be. But often consumers may not even recognize the truly effective scams. They are that good.

“An Ounce of Prevention: A Positive Approach to Scams” is a free, online workshop to recognize and prevent scams. Participants will learn about the most common scams and how to recover from them, in addition to tips and tools for avoiding them in the first place.

This presentation will be offered twice in March, both online and by telephone:

Thursday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Register online: bit.ly/3acAEt4

Join by phone: 253-215-8782 or 888-788-0099

Webinar ID: 944 4755 9156

Saturday, March 13 at 9:30 a.m.

Register online: bit.ly/39kKkT2

Join by phone: 253-215-8782 or 888-788-0099

Webinar ID: 936 6787 6353

It is essential that people know what’s coming and have the tools to prevent becoming victims. Scammers are smart. They often craft their messages based on what’s going on in the news. They appeal to our worries, fears, hopes and aspirations. They approach young adults because they may be easy prey, seniors because they often have savings and every age group in between because it’s that easy.

“It is no secret that we are all being approached more frequently with scams,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “Everyone seems to be receiving more robocalls, emails, text messages, direct messages from social media and voicemails supposedly from the IRS, Medicare, Social Security, local courts, police and the like. We get them often because scammers are successful.”

“An Ounce of Prevention: A Positive Approach to Scams” will be presented by Lyn Peters, Director of Communications, Financial Education and Outreach for the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions. This free online workshop is sponsored by the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC). Participants of all ages are welcome but advanced registration is required either online or by calling the ADRC at 253-798-4600.