Steilacoom Administrator Feb. 19 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – March 2, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/81447241894

Planning Commission – February 22, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/84058089163

Civil Service Commission – March 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/84180661978

Preservation and Review Board – March 31, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/84496622292

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Public Hearing – Proposal to Sell Property at 1100 Diggs Street:

The Steilacoom Town Council will conduct a public hearing on a proposed sale of property located at 1100 Diggs Street, Steilacoom, Washington to the Steilacoom Historical School District for their use as a building and grounds maintenance facility. Further information regarding the proposal is available from the Town Administrator at paul.loveless@ci.steilacoom.wa.us, or by telephone at (253) 581-1912.

Planning and Community Development:

Public Notices for Applications:

On a trial basis, we are posting public notices for development applications on the Town’s official website at

townofsteilacoom.org/. Current applications are:

1. Comprehensive Plan revisions and zoning of the mill site at 4302 Chambers Creek Road.

Planning Commission Meeting:

The Steilacoom Planning Commission will continue their public hearing on Monday, February 22, 2021, to redesignate and rezone the mill site property. The meeting is at 6:30 PM and may be accessed virtually via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/84058089163

Community Services:

Childcare:

The Town provides childcare from 7:00 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 90 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

Emergency and patrol incidents

7 medical aid responses

21 suspicious circumstance/security checks

9 response for persons in crisis/welfare checks

22 traffic stops

1 noise complaint

4 parking enforcement incidents

Crimes against persons

1 incident of domestic violence/disturbance

Crimes against property

No significant incidents to report

Public Safety is thankful for the efforts of Public Works in battling the extreme weather over the past weekend and keeping our roads as drivable as possible. During that weekend we responded to several disabled motorists at the bottom of our hills, to include transporting the displaced motorists to areas of assistance. First and foremost, your officers are helpers, and this is another example of them doing what they do best.

Last summer, Public Safety responded to a domestic violence assault that resulted in a stand-off between police and the barricaded suspect. With the assistance of multiple agencies, we provided for the safety of the victim and resolved the incident without any force use. Last week, I received an email from our prosecutor regarding the suspect’s progress through court, which included a letter of apology for their actions. That letter included that the suspect had been intentionally provoking law enforcement to shoot and kill him that night, which we did not. Our most junior officer responded to this incident. This response exemplifies the even-tempered approach that our officers embody throughout their work.

For concerns related to Public Safety, the following options are available on the Public Safety page:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

To report persistent traffic concerns, please submit the following information via email to the department at: traffic@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

Location of concern.

Time of day when the concern occurs.

Description of the concerning behavior.

No-contact online crime reporting is available. Please see the Public Safety webpage for more details: townofsteilacoom.org/160/Public-Safety

South Sound 911 has a new non-emergency phone number: 253-287-4455. Please save this number and use for non-emergency police, fire, and medical assistance.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on sweeping and brining the streets in anticipation of the forecasted snowy and cold weather and performed other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the Water/Sewer crew with the installation of four new water services along Stevens Street in the vicinity of Shephard Street and performed other maintenance activities.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew installed four new water services along Stevens Street in the vicinity of Shephard Street and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew winterized exposed pipes; applied ice melt to parking lots, walkways, and other public facilities and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Historic Stroll

Usher in spring with a healthy and fun Steilacoom event while making an impact on the lives of others at risk of hunger! Sunday, 25 April 2021: Steilacoom Kiwanis 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Historic Stroll to support the We Love Steilacoom Food Pantry. Suggested minimum donation of $10/person or $20/family. Choose your start time between 9 AM and noon. The 5K non-timed, non-competitive event includes scenic views and trails. Local historians and Steilacoom Tribal members will be posted at historic sites along the 1 Mile route, eager to share Steilacoom’s fascinating past. Register online with your donation at www.kiwanisclubofsteilacoom.org/run-walk-registration/ by 22 April for a chance to win a unique, custom-made bird house. Up to 2 additional raffle tickets for each sales receipt dated between 17 and 25 April from any Steilacoom business. Drawing will be held 25 April at noon at the SHMA patio. Need not be present to win. All donors receive a Steilacoom Kiwanis bandana. Start and in-person registration will be at the Steilacoom Historical Museum patio at Rainier and Main St. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. Questions? Contact Nancy Henderson at nehenders@comcast.net.

COVID-19 Update:

The Department of Health has released phases for vaccine distribution. For complete information visit the Department of Health’s website. To find out when it is your turn visit FindYourPhaseWA.org. To stay up to date on the latest COVID-19 numbers in Pierce County visit the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department website.

Maritime Heritage:

The Maritime Washington National Heritage Area is launching soon—and we’re working with the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation to chart the course ahead! Help us determine how the heritage area can provide the most benefit by telling us what you value about Washington’s maritime heritage and sharing your thoughts on the challenges and opportunities facing our coastal communities. Your input will help determine goals, priorities, and initiatives for the new Maritime Washington NHA. We hope you’ll take a moment to share your thoughts! Take the survey at: www.preservewa.org/mwnha-survey.

Steilacoom Ferry Landing Ramp Repair

What’s Happening

Pierce County is replacing the main hydraulic cylinder on the Steilacoom Ferry ramp transfer span which will improve the operation of the transfer span. The work is expected to run from March 1 to mid-April.

This work will take place at night Sunday through Thursday from 8:45 p.m.- 5:15 a.m. A barge will provide the contractor with equipment and materials to complete the work. The contractor hired to do the work is American Construction with a bid of $420,000.

Impacts to the Ferry Schedule

Due to the work, there will be impacts to the ferry schedule:

The first ferry run will depart from Anderson Island outbound to Steilacoom at 5:15 a.m. Mon.- Thurs.

The final ferry run of the day will be departing Steilacoom at 8:35 p.m. Mon.- Thurs.

There will be no impact to the ferry schedule Friday evenings, Saturday morning or evening, or Sunday morning.

No impacts to the Ketron Island ferry schedule.

Boat Float:

During the construction on the ferry landing, the Town’s boat float will be closed to the general public.