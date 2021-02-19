No stormwater work in Commerce and S. 9th St. intersection this weekend. Track install starts on Commerce on Feb. 22

Because of weather conditions and other issues, the contractor will not do stormwater work in the Commerce St. and S. 9th St. intersection this weekend. This stormwater work will be rescheduled. Crews will start signals, electrical work and track installation on Commerce Street from S. 7th St. to I-705 on Monday, Feb 22.

First, crews will do signals and electrical work at the S. 7th St. intersection and for the track and Old City Hall Station. Then, the contractor will install track from S. 7th St. to I-705. This work includes removing asphalt, moving rail into place, pouring concrete around the rail, and paving. Starting on Feb 22, the southbound lane on Commerce St. will be closed from I-705 to S. 9th St. Commerce St. will be closed to thru-traffic from S. 9th St. to S. 7th St. Local access and access to driveways will be maintained. The detour route from I-705 is Stadium Way north to Broadway or St. Helens or take an earlier exit (City Center exit). Please allow extra time to reach your destination – thank you.

We will provide more information about the schedule and location of the stormwater work on Commerce St. This work is expected to start in the S. 9th St. and Commerce St. intersection during a weekend.

COVID-19. The health and safety of all workers on Sound Transit’s construction sites are of utmost importance to us. Our contractors have primary responsibility for their wellbeing while working on our projects. Sound Transit is actively working with the contractors and construction management teams on all our projects to assure that public health guidelines are being followed.

Construction and traffic restrictions on Commerce Street.

As soon as Feb 22.

Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Buses will follow detour routes. Visit PierceTransit.org for information.

Construction noise related to removing asphalt and equipment operating.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will generally take place during the daytime hours unless otherwise noted. Daytime hours during the week are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The contractor usually works less hours.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change