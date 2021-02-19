Lakewood to appoint Position 5 Member at Feb. 22 meeting

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the special meeting is to appoint a Councilmember to represent City Council Position 5. City Council meeting agenda and materials can be found here.

Please note that the regularly scheduled City Council Study Session will follow the City Council Special Meeting.

Residents can virtually attend City Council meetings by watching them live on the city’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/cityoflakewoodwa Those who do not have access to YouTube can participate via Zoom by either visiting zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 868 7263 2373 or calling by telephone: Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter meeting ID: 868 7263 2373.

If you have questions regarding accessing the virtual meeting please contact City Clerk Briana Schumacher at 253-983-7705 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us.