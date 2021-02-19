Helping More Dogs Find Homes: Humane Society Receives Grant From Pedigree Foundation

TACOMA, WA — More than 2,400 dogs end up homeless in our community every year. That’s why the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County is excited to announce it has received a grant from PEDIGREE Foundation to support our dog foster program. This program helps dogs suffering from kennel stress, dogs who are recovering from major surgeries, or dogs who need help learning house manners while waiting to find the perfect family.

This generous contribution means more dogs will be given a break from their kennel, more dogs will receive round-the-clock monitoring for medical concerns and more dogs will be positively impacted by behavior modification efforts.

“The PEDIGREE Foundation grant will help us support so many dogs through our foster program,” said Aidan Barba, Foster Care Lead. “It will help dogs like Bernadette, a sweet and energetic girl who struggled with anxiety and overstimulation in the shelter setting. She was able to go to a foster home where she could relax more and prepare to be adopted into her forever home.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the Society, its adoptable pets, programs, services, or careers, please visit www.thehumanesociety.org.

About the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County

One of the oldest animal welfare organizations in the nation, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, cares for nearly 10,000 animals every year and maintains multiple humane programs. Dedicated to “Making Happy Happen,” the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County works tirelessly to protect animals, support pet owners, and enhance relationships between animals and people. Learn more at www.thehumanesociety.org.

About PEDIGREE Foundation

We believe every dog deserves a loving, forever home. PEDIGREE Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to help end pet homelessness. Nearly 3.5 million dogs end up in shelters and rescues every year, and nearly half never find a home. The foundation was established in 2008 by Mars Petcare, maker of PEDIGREE® food for dogs, to help increase dog adoption rates. We’ve awarded more than 5,700 grants and over $9 million to U.S. shelters and rescues that help dogs in need. At PEDIGREE Foundation, we’re working toward a day when all dogs are safe, secure, cared for, fed well, and loved. See how you can help: PedigreeFoundation.org