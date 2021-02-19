Bates: FTE News Magazine spotlights new Center for Allied Health Education

February’s edition of FTE News Magazine featured an article about the construction of Bates Technical College’s new Center for Allied Health Education.

Located along Yakima Avenue, on South 13th Street in Tacoma, the building is 64,000 square-feet, and will house the college’s Allied Health programs, community clinics, learning labs and other student spaces.

The $44 million center began construction in fall 2019 and replaces an outdated building constructed in the 1950s. It is now over halfway complete and is set to finish on time and on budget in August 2021.

Read the entire article on page two of the magazine here.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.