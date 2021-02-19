Annie Wright Schools Appoint Annie Katica Green to New Director of Arts Role

Annie Wright Schools announced that Annie Katica Green has been appointed to serve as Director of Arts starting July 1, 2021. Green will serve on the schools’ Senior Leadership Team, reporting directly to Head of Schools Jake Guadnola, and will be responsible for leading the arts programming in this newly developed role. The position also includes a social justice leadership component, serving on Annie Wright Schools’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Working Group.

Annie Katica Green joined Annie Wright Schools in 2009 as the Upper School theatre instructor. She was later promoted as Dean of Students to Annie Wright’s Upper School for Girls (USG) and in July 2020, appointed Assistant Director of the USG. A Tacoma native, Green left the region to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts at University of Southern California. In her post-grad years, Green served in various capacities including teaching artist, administrator, director and performer at several West Coast theatre institutions, including Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles; Playwrights Project, National Comedy Theatre and La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego; and Seattle’s Intiman Theatre. Since 2014, Green has volunteered locally on Tacoma Little Theatre’s Board of Directors, serving as president since 2018.

As an IB World School, Annie Wright Schools believe strongly that the arts are a critical instrument of inquiry, curiosity and understanding of different cultural contexts and personal perspectives. Based on its strong belief in the importance of student voice and authentic self-expression, Annie Wright also understands that the arts provide an important vehicle for further exploring issues of social justice. The arts program at Annie Wright Schools, therefore, is central to the development of students who not only understand and recognize the structural inequities in our society, but are equipped and supported in their efforts to find their voices, engage their communities, and advocate for real change.

“The arts at Annie Wright Schools are strong,” shared Head of Schools Jake Guadnola. “I believe the arts will only become stronger under Annie’s direction as she helps us fully integrate the arts throughout our Preschool-Grade 12 program, both during and outside of school hours. In addition, Annie’s critical work in fostering diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at Annie Wright Schools paves the way for further individual, institutional, and civic transformation to happen on our campus.”

“I applaud Annie Wright Schools’ capacity to collectively prioritize the arts and social justice with focused direction and resources,” stated Annie Katica Green. “I am honored to serve in this capacity, and I am thrilled to begin the important work necessary to elevate both of these integral components of the AWS experience.”

Green attended Annie Wright Lower School as an adolescent and went on to graduate from Bellarmine Preparatory in 1999. She resides in Tacoma with her husband Brian and their children, Laila and Bo.

Founded in Tacoma, Washington, in 1884, Annie Wright Schools serve students from age three through high school. Annie Wright Lower and Middle Schools offer co-ed programs in Preschool through Grade 8, while separate Upper Schools for boys and girls offer day and boarding options in Grades 9 through 12. Annie Wright is proud to be an International Baccalaureate World School. Learn more at www.aw.org.