109 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed Feb. 18

On Feb. 18, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 217.2. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

We confirmed 109 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.

A man in his 70s from Tacoma.

A man in his 70s from Frederickson.

We reported 1,755 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 139.9. Our totals are 35,261 cases and 440 deaths.

Our 14-day case rate and 14-day average cases include a 6-day data lag.

Find more information on: