The Puyallup Library Board will meet on Feb. 22

The regularly scheduled meeting date of the Puyallup Library Board has been changed due to the President’s Day holiday. The February meeting will instead be held on Monday, February 22nd.

All Library Board meetings start at 6:15 p.m. and are “typically” held in the Board Room on the first floor of the Puyallup Public Library, located at 324 South Meridian, Puyallup. Due to the Governor’s orders related to public gatherings and the Open Public Meetings Act during the COVID-19 pandemic, all city meetings are occurring remotely at this time. Information on how to access any city meeting is located at the top of each agenda located at www.ci.puyallup.wa.us/827/Agendas-Minutes-and-Videos.

Should you have any questions regarding the cancellation you may contact Library Director Patty Ross, by phone at 253-841-5452 or by email at PRoss@PuyallupWA.gov.