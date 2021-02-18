Stormwater work starts in the Commerce St. and S. 9th St. intersection during the weekend of Feb. 20

Crews will install a stormwater system on Commerce Street, starting in the S. 9th Street and Commerce St. intersection during the weekend of Feb. 20. Work hours are Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7 a.m. until Sunday, Feb. 21 at 5 p.m.

The contractor also will do potholing in this intersection on Saturday night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. During the weekend, the Commerce St. and S. 9th St. intersection will be completely closed. Please follow the detour route on S. 7th St., Pacific Ave., S. 11th St., and Market St. To prepare for this weekend work, the contractor will bring equipment and materials and store them on Commerce St. This construction staging will close Commerce St. to southbound traffic from S. 7th St. to S. 9th St. as soon as Wednesday, Feb. 17.

After the weekend work, the contractor will continue to install the stormwater system on Commerce St. from S. 9th St. to the crosswalk north of the Theater District Station. At the same time, crews will start installing track on Commerce St. from I-705 to S. 7th St. (on Feb 22).

Crews plan to pave and then open Division Avenue from Yakima Ave to I St. by the end of the week. As soon as Feb 22, the contractor will start installing track at the Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Division Avenue intersection near Kaiser Permanente. Crews continue installing track on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to S. 9th Street and on E. 25th St. near the Operations and Maintenance Facility; however, this work is temporarily stopped to resolve design issues. In addition, crews will tie-in the Link power poles to the electrical system on MLK Jr. Way from S. 11th St. to S. 17th St.

Looking ahead, the contractor plans to install the concrete pad for the traction power substation on N. 2nd Street as soon as Feb 22. Crews also plan to install more Link power poles along the route.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, N. 1st Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 7th Street, S. 8th Street, S. 9th Street, and E. 25th Street

When

Week of February 15

Where

Commerce Street from S. 7th St. to S. 9th St. – southbound lane closure.

Commerce Street and S. 9th Street intersection – completely closed during the weekend of Feb 20.

Division Avenue from to S. G Street to Yakima Ave – street closure. Follow the detour on N. 1st St., Division Ave., S. I St., 6th Ave, and St. Helens.

Division Avenue from Yakima Ave to I St – eastbound lane closure.

N. 1st St. from N. G Street to Yakima Avenue – northbound lane closure near the triangle.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 10th St. to 6th Ave – northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 7th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 8th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 9th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 11th St. to S. 17th St. – lane restrictions.

E. 25th Street from McKinley Ave. to E. J St – eastbound lane closure.