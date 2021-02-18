Local students awarded prestigious PLU scholarship

PARKLAND, Wash.— Three local students have been named Pacific Lutheran University President’s Scholars and awarded the prestigious $30,000 per year President’s Scholarship — with the opportunity to compete for more:

Yajaira Gonzalez-Aparicio, Clover Park High School

Odalys Sanchez-Cedillo, Harrison Preparatory School

Esther-Ann Soliai, Clover Park High School

Only 123 total students were selected for this top academic and leadership scholarship offered by PLU. Over 400 incoming first-year students who met the high eligibility standards applied. President’s Scholars are selected based on academic achievement, service and leadership, as well as the potential to effect positive change and leadership in both the academic and co-curricular life of PLU. This year’s President’s Scholarship recipients on average have a 3.99 GPA. These top students have been invited to interview in February to compete for the next level of PLU Presidential Scholarships — one of 10 $35,000 per year Harstad Founder’s Scholarships or one of five full-tuition Regents’ Scholarships.

“We are honored to recognize the accomplishments of these students and welcome them to PLU,” said PLU President Allan Belton. “President’s Scholars are chosen for their accomplishments in academics, co-curricular leadership, and community engagement. These students embody what it means to be a Lute. They are already working toward leading lives of thoughtful inquiry, service, leadership and care. I am excited to see how PLU can guide them toward a vocation that will allow them to use those skills to make an impact.”

