City of Puyallup Aware of AFTS, Inc. Data Security Incident

PUYALLUP, WA –The City of Puyallup is aware of a security/data incident related to its utility billing vendor, Automatic Funds Transfer Services, Inc (AFTS). AFTS was the victim of a ransomware attack between the evening of February 3 and the morning of February 4, 2021. The City of Puyallup contracts with AFTS to print and mail billing statements. There is no direct threat to the City of Puyallup’s network as a result of this incident.

Ransomware is a type of malicious software (malware) that blocks access to data or a computer system, usually by encrypting it, until the victim pays a ransom fee to the attacker.

Breached information from the AFTS database may have included the following information: utility bill account number, customer name, address, and billing amounts. No other customer information would have been compromised.

AFTS has hired a forensic company to address the ransomware attack and is attempting to retrieve all its information, and has reported the ransomware attack and potential breach of customer information to the police and FBI.

The City of Puyallup continues to take steps to ensure a high level of security for personal information. If you have any questions, please contact Utility Billing & Customer Service at 253.841.5550 or copbilling@puyallupwa.gov