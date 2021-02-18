Bates: KBTC’s Northwest Now examines Tacoma’s rise in violence, crime

The year 2020 saw a disturbing increase in violent crime in Tacoma, Wash. Now it’s 2021, and that troubling trend appears to be on the rise as police investigate more fatal shootings almost every week.

In this edition of Northwest Now, we take a closer look at the sharp increase in violent crime in Tacoma. What is happening to restore peace and safety to the “City of Destiny?” We’ll hear from Mayor Victoria Woodards and a local peace activist.

Northwest Now is a weekly public affairs program that airs Friday at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College. You can visit our website to watch past episodes and learn more about our show.

