Anne Artman announces campaign for Tacoma City Council

Local leader in homelessness, behavioral health and addiction recovery, Anne Artman announced her candidacy for Tacoma City Council District 5. Artman has spent the past 20 years serving those most in need in our community at the Multicultural Children and Family Hope Center and the non-profit she founded in 2014, the Tacoma Recovery Café, which has become the Tacoma Recovery Center.

Artman moved to South Tacoma in 1968 after her father was stationed at Fort Lewis. Raised in the area, she attended Tacoma Public Schools and is deeply connected to the Tacoma community. As a single mother raising her son in Tacoma’s District 5, Artman saw first-hand the challenges of families with limited resources for affordable housing, transportation, education, daycare and healthy meals. Families in Tacoma’s District 5, and across the city, continue to experience these same challenges which are greatly being compounded by the impact of Covid-19.

In 2001, Artman decided to leave her corporate job at Microsoft and returned to Tacoma to take a position at the non-profit founded by her sister, the Multicultural Child and Family Hope Center. There she served as Program Director for the center’s Family Visitation and Parent for Parent program. During this time, she became aware of a gap in the services they were providing. Many of the families who struggled with economic stability, housing and childcare were also struggling with behavioral health, addiction and services to strengthen their recovery. She returned to college to obtain her Master’s degree in Addiction Counseling. In 2014 she founded Tacoma Recovery Café (Center) where they provide education and support services to veterans and individuals who have been traumatized by the experiences of homelessness, addiction, and other mental health challenges. In addition to her work at the Tacoma Recovery Center, Artman served on Pierce County Opioid Task Force, the Accountable Communities for Health Opioid task force and as a Board Member for Optum Mental Health, ?TMA Mental Health & Substance Committee, VALEO Supportive Employment Board Member and Hilltop Business Association Board Member.

“Now more than ever, as Tacoma struggles with a behavioral health, housing and addiction crisis we need experience and leadership like mine on the City Council,” Artman said. “I’ve been working on the ground with the City, County and State to solve these problems for over a decade and I know my knowledge and expertise are necessary to bring about immediate and long-term solutions to challenges we face in Tacoma.”