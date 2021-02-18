163 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths confirmed Feb. 17

On Feb. 17, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 218.3. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

We confirmed 163 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths:

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 80s from South Hill.

A man in his 60s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from Tacoma.

We reported 1,816 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 140.6. Our totals are 35,152 cases and 437 deaths.

Our 14-day case rate and 14-day average cases include a 6-day data lag.

Find more information on: