Submitted by Dick Muri, Steilacoom.

The Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom is hosting a virtual wine hour fundraiser, Friday, 26 February 2021.

The first event in January was very successful and sold out early. This event still has a few tickets left.

If you would like to participate, go to our club’s website www.kiwanisclubofsteilacoom.org/wine-hour/ to purchase a ticket

These events help support the many community service efforts of the Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom